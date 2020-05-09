Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Point of Care Test market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Point of Care Test Market 2019-2026. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Point of Care Test market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Point-of-Care testing can be defined as the medical diagnostic testing performed outside the clinical laboratory near to the place where the patient is receiving treatment. This type of testing is performed by non-laboratory personnel and the results are used for clinical decision making. The Point-of-Care tests have immense potential to improve global health, and to eventually reduce public and national spending on health.

The global Point of Care Test market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Point of Care Test volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Point of Care Test market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ACON Laboratories Inc.

Abaxis Inc.

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Accriva Diagnostics

AccuBioTech Co. Ltd.

Acrongenomics

Alere Inc.

Alfa Scientific Designs

Alpha Scientific

Atlas Genetics Ltd.

Beckman Coulter Inc.

Becton

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biomerica Inc.

Dickinson and Company

Instrumentation Laboratory

Johnson & Johnson

Medica Corporation

Medtronic

Nova Biomedical

Opti Medical

PTS Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics Limited

Siemens AG

Sienco Inc.

bioMerieux

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glucose Monitoring Kits

Blood Gas and Electrolyte Analyzers

Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Kits

Cardiac Markers

Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

Drug-of-Abuse Testing Kits

Others

Segment by Application

Hospital

Clinics

Ambulatory Care

Home Healthcare

Research Laboratory

