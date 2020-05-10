The primary factors driving the growth of the voice assistant market are the increasing demand for the technology in contact centers and surging requirement for an improved customer experience. From $1,723.6 million in 2019, the market revenue is expected to increase to $26,872.6 million in 2030, at a 29.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). A voice assistant processes people’s spoken commands, with the help of voice recognition, natural language processing (NLP), and speech analytics.

Download sample copy of this [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/voice-assistant-market/report-sample

The component segmentation of the market consists of the service and solution bifurcations. Of these, solutions held the larger revenue share during the historical period (2014–2019), as several industries, including automotive, banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), retail, and healthcare, are procuring such solutions to make the experience of their customers better. The increasing focus to provide enhanced customer experience is itself a key voice assistant market driver, with companies rapidly using this technology to better engage with customers and potentially drive revenues and build brand loyalty.

Based on application, the categories of the voice assistant market are contact centers, websites, messenger bots, and others, which includes laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, and speakers. Among these, the largest share, in 2019, was held by messenger bots, as a result of the increasing usage of online platforms to make purchases. During the forecast period, the contact centers category is predicted to progress the fastest, due to the growing demand for such solutions from contact centers.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=voice-assistant-market

Globally, the most productive region in the market was North America, during the historical period, as a result of the heavy investments in internet of things (IoT), advancements in technology, and high adoption rate of deep learning, NLP, and machine learning. During the forecast period, Asia-Pacific (APAC) would display the highest voice assistant market CAGR, owing to economic development, increasing number of contact centers, and investments in information technology (IT).

Hence, with the strong need to enhance customer experience and make day-to-day activities easier, the adoption of voice assistants will keep rising in the future.