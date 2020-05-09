Analysis of Impact: Sales of Electric Scooters Product Take a Nosedive due to COVID-19 Pandemic

Global Electric Scooters Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Electric Scooters market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Electric Scooters market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Electric Scooters market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Electric Scooters market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Electric Scooters market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Electric Scooters market during the assessment period.

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Electric Scooters market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Electric Scooters market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Electric Scooters market? What is the projected value of the Electric Scooters market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Electric Scooters market?

Electric Scooters Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Electric Scooters market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Electric Scooters market. The Electric Scooters market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

Improvement in the charging infrastructure can boost the overall electric scooters market

The sales of electric scooters can only grow and they can become more popular if there is a supply of quick and reliable charging stations. In the year 2015, electric scooters sold made up around 2% of the total number of vehicles sold worldwide. This is mainly due to the higher flexibility and ease of operation of conventional vehicles when it comes to refuelling the vehicle. A conventional vehicle may take a few minutes to refuel the vehicle completely, while an electric vehicle or scooter on an average takes more than a couple of hours to recharge the batteries for the same driving range. This charging time can be minimised and brought down under one hour if the electric vehicles are charged by direct current. Most of the few charging stations available for electric vehicles in the present scenario provide alternating current sourced directly from the overhead grid lines network. Hence, it is important to provide direct current charging in the charging stations with higher output to reduce the charging time. Also, the charging stations should be more in number so that convenience of charging is increased for the owners of the electric vehicles.

