Measuring the Impact: Demand for Animal Genetics Product Augmented by Global Outbreak of COVID-23

companies profiled in the report include Zoetis, Inc., Genus plc, Neogen Corporation, CRV Holding B.V., Groupe Grimaud, Topigs Norsvin, VetGen

Animal Genetics Inc., and Hendrix Genetics BV.

The global animal genetics market has been segmented as follows:

Global Animal Genetics Market, by Product Type

Live Animals Bovine Porcine Poultry Canine Piscine Other

Genetic Material Semen Embryo Other

Genetic Testing

Global Animal Genetics Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia & New Zealand Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



