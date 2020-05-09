Global Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites Market to Generate Remunerative Prospects for Producers Post COVID-19 Crisis

The global Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Glass Fiber & Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP) Composites across various industries.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Asahi Glass

BASF

PPG

Binani 3b-The Fibreglass

Owens Corning

Chomarat Group

Johns Manville

Jushi Group

Nippon Sheet Glass

Nitto Boseki

Saertex Group

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

Taishan Fiberglass

Chongqing Polycomp

Shanghai Xiao-Bao FRP

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Glass Fiber Products

General-purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

GFRP Products

Thermoplastic Plastic Products

Thermosetting Plastic Products

Others

Segment by Application

Construction Industry

Chemical Industry

Transportation Industry

Electrical Industry

Communication Engineering

Others

