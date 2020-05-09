Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market’s Growth Trajectory Disrupted by COVID-19 Pandemic; Growth to be Restored Post Crisis

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

companies profiled in nanosatellite and microsatellite market study include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Clyde Space, Inc., RUAG Group, Planet Labs, Inc., GomSpace, Innovative Solutions In Space (ISIS) Group, Sierra Nevada Corporation, Terra Bella (Formerly Skybox Imaging, Inc.), and SpaceQuest Ltd. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The nanosatellite and microsatellite market is segmented as below:

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market

By Solution

Hardware

Software

Data Processing

Launch Services

By Application

Navigation and Mapping

Scientific Research

Power

Communication

Reconnaissance

Others (Biological Experiments, Earth Observation and Remote Sensing)

By Industry Type

Agency

Defense

Educational

Non-profit

Energy and Infrastructure

Others (Maritime and Transportation, Independent)

By Band

X-band

K-band

Ka-band

Others

By Mass

1 Kg – 10 Kg (Nanosatellites)

11 Kg – 100 Kg (Microsatellites)

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Indonesia Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America



