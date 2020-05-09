COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of Electrical Product through Second Quarter

Analysis Report on Electrical Market

A report on global Electrical market has hit stands. This study is based on different aspects like segments, growth rate, revenue, leading players, regions, and forecast. The overall market is getting bigger at an increased pace due to the invention of the new dynamism, which is making rapid progress.

The given report is an excellent research study specially compiled to provide latest insights into critical aspects of the Global Electrical Market.

COVID-19 Impact on Electrical Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Electrical market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Electrical market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

The global Electrical market segment by manufacturers include

Companies profiled in the report include Legrand S.A., ABB Ltd., Atkore International Holdings Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, GE Co., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SA, TE Connectivity Ltd., Johnson Controls, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Wipro Limited, Al Fanar, Hesham El-Sewedy Ent, Hager, TECON, Lutron, Debbas, Leviton, Al-Abdulkarim Holdings Co., SESCO, Waha Electric Co., Electric House, K.S.C Limited, and Al Fozan. The report would allow electrical and lighting product manufacturers, lawmakers, large retailers, and research and development agencies to make informed decisions about electrical and lighting product manufacturing, designing, marketing, and growth strategies, and thereby gain competitive advantage in the market.

Market Segmentation of Saudi Arabia Electrical Market:

Saudi Arabia Electrical Market, by Solutions

Electrical Solutions

Lighting Solutions

Saudi Arabia Electrical Solutions Market, by Products

Metallic Cable Management Systems Cable Tray Systems Cable Conduit Systems Raceway Systems Others (Floor Ducts & Junction Boxes, etc.)

Low Voltage (LV) Systems LV Switchgears Isolators Automatic Transfer Switch (ATS) LV Panel Boards Others (LV Components, etc.)

Wiring Devices Sockets & Extension Leads Connectors Switches Others (Electrical Accessories, etc.)

Lighting Control Systems

Lightning Protection Systems Lightning Protection Conventional Systems Non-conventional Systems (ESE) Earthing Protection Earthing Systems Surge Protection Devices Others (UPS Systems, etc.)



Saudi Arabia Lighting Solutions, by Technology

LED Lighting

Other Lighting

Saudi Arabia Lighting Solutions, by Applications

Commercial Lighting

Decorative Lighting

Flood Lighting

Hospital Lighting

Street Lighting

Tunnel Lighting

Pool Lighting

Area Lighting

Cinema and Theater Lighting

Solar Lighting

Saudi Arabia Lighting Control Systems Market, by Application

Commercial Applications Hospitality Applications (Including GRMS) Home Automation Systems Sensor Automation Systems Wireless Automation Systems Other Commercial Applications Home Automation Systems Sensor Automation Systems Wireless Automation Systems

Residential Applications Home Automation Systems Villas Others Sensor Automation Systems Wireless Automation Systems



