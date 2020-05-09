How Coronavirus Pandemic Will Impact Pea Fiber Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018 – 2028

The continuing spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) amongst major global economies has become an important factor of concern for import and export activities. Learn how companies in the Pea Fiber market are responding to the Coronavirus crisis by gaining efficacy in alternative strategies that are stabilizing various business activities. Browse through our latest research analysis on COVID-19 and its impact over the global market landscape.

The report on the global Pea Fiber market published by Persistence Market Research (PMR) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Pea Fiber market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Pea Fiber market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Pea Fiber market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Pea Fiber market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Pea Fiber market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

key participants operating in the global Pea Fiber market are Vestkorn Milling AS, A&B Ingredients, Roquette Frères Company, AGT Food and Ingredients, Parrheim Foods, Shandong Jianyuan Foods, Yantai Oriental Protein Tech Co., Ltd., Ingredion Incorporated, SunOptra Ingredients Group, J. RETTENMAIER & Söhne Group, among others.

Robust research & development activities and expansion of the range of product portfolio are the major focus areas of the manufacturers in order to cater the demand for Pea Fiber from the end-user industries such as food and pharmaceutical industry as well as for pet food products.

Pea Fiber Market: Activities of the Participants

Roquette Frères Company, a France-based manufacturer and supplier of food ingredients, launched the USA Nutriose, a soluble fiber obtained from yellow peas, in order to meet the demand for plant-based food ingredients and meet consumer desires. The yellow pea has a reliable source of origin, it is a non-GMO, gluten-free, Halal and Kosher certified and is not a major allergen.

a France-based manufacturer and supplier of food ingredients, launched the USA Nutriose, a soluble fiber obtained from yellow peas, in order to meet the demand for plant-based food ingredients and meet consumer desires. The yellow pea has a reliable source of origin, it is a non-GMO, gluten-free, Halal and Kosher certified and is not a major allergen. SunOptra Ingredients Group, has launched and expanded its range of functional fibers in order to include organic and conventional pea fiber. SunOptra Pea Fiber contains 90% dietary fiber. It is a novel fiber and is widely used for inclusions in bakery and meat products in order to make dietary fiber claims.

Opportunities for the Market Participants

The Pea Fiber market is projected to be positively influenced by the manufacturers who are continuously working on new research projects and launching new products containing pea fiber containing end food products. The manufacturers of Pea Fiber can reach potential market sectors in order to gain maximum market share and increase their global sales.

Pea Fiber Market: Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on the modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate the data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the origin, source and distribution channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sale of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

