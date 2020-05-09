COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Automotive Interior Leather Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Automotive Interior Leather market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Automotive Interior Leather market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Automotive Interior Leather market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Automotive Interior Leather market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Automotive Interior Leather market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Automotive Interior Leather market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Automotive Interior Leather and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

Opportunity Analysis, By Application

Upholstery

The upholstery segment is expected to create total incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 7,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The upholstery segment is expected to account for more than 35% share of the incremental opportunity of the global market during the same period. The upholstery segment in the North America automotive interior leather market is expected to account for nearly 14% share of this incremental opportunity during the same period.

Dashboard

The dashboard segment is anticipated to create total incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 1,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The dashboard segment is expected to account for a little over 4% share of the incremental opportunity of the global market during the same period. The dashboard segment in the APEJ automotive interior leather market is expected to account for over 40% share of this incremental opportunity during the same period.

Seat belt

The seat belt segment is projected to create total incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 1,200 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The seat belt segment is estimated to account for 7% share of the incremental opportunity of the global market during the same period. The seat belt segment in the Eastern Europe automotive interior leather market is expected to account for approximately 6% share of this incremental opportunity during the same period.

Airbag

The airbag segment is estimated to record total incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 1,000 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The airbag segment is anticipated to account for a little over 4% share of the incremental opportunity of the global market during the same period. The airbag segment in the Latin America automotive interior leather market is expected to account for 9.6% share of this incremental opportunity during the same period.

Floor & Trunk Carpet

The floor & trunk carpet segment is predicted to create total incremental opportunity of nearly US$ 1,200 Mn between 2016 and 2026. The floor & trunk carpet segment is expected to account for more than 6% share of the incremental opportunity of the global market during the same period. The floor & trunk carpet segment in the Western Europe automotive interior leather market is expected to account for 15.5% share of this incremental opportunity during the same period.

Analyst Viewpoint

Sustainable Leather Production Witnessing High Growth Opportunity

Incorporation of green technology in the automotive industry is a major opportunity for growth and is set to help market players increase their market share and business revenue. The automotive interior leather industry is following in the footsteps of the automotive industry with the adoption of green technology for the manufacturing of automotive leather.

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Automotive Interior Leather market: