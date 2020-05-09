2-Methylpropene Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

A recent market study on the global 2-Methylpropene market reveals that the global 2-Methylpropene market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global 2-Methylpropene market is discussed in the presented study.

The 2-Methylpropene market study encloses a thorough analysis of the overall competitive landscape and the company profiles of leading market players involved in the global 2-Methylpropene market. Further, the presented study offers accurate insights pertaining to the different segments of the global 2-Methylpropene market such as the market share, value, revenue, and more.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Major players operating in the 2-methylpropene market include BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, LyondellBasel Industries NV, TPC Group, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, and others. The global 2-methylpropene market has been segmented as follows:

2-Methylpropene Market: By Product

Butyl Rubber

Polyisobutylene

MMA Monomer

Isooctane

MTBE

Others(Plastics, ETBE)

2-Methylpropene Market: By Application

Rubber Manufacturing

Pharmaceuticals

Fuel & Lubricants

Adhesives & Sealants

Antioxidants

Agrochemicals

Others(Plastic Explosives, Neopentaoic Acid, and Methallyl Chloride)

2-Methylpropene Market: By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Western Europe Germany France The U.K. Spain Italy Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan) India China South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific (Excluding Japan)

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



