Coronavirus’ business impact: Rodenticides market to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period 2019 – 2029

Market Participants

Some of the market participants operating in the global rodenticides market identified across the value chain includes BASF SE, Bayer, Syngenta, UPL, Liphatech Inc., JT Eaton, Neogen Corporation, Pelgar International, Rentokil Initial PLC., Senestech, Inc., Anticimex, Bell Labs, Abell Pest Control, Impex Europa Sl, Rollins, Inc., Terminix, Ecolab, Truly Nolen, Inc. among the other starter feed manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Rodenticides Market

The chemicals used in the rodenticides are harmful to humans and the environment. The natural rodenticides are biodegradable and non-toxic for humans, pets, wildlife, and the environment. Such products are economically viable, as they do not require any special storage, handling, transportation, and disposal. This emerging product into the rodenticides market is expected to drive the market demand for the rodenticides across the globe.

Rodents eat almost everything such as plants, seeds, and fruits. Rodenticides pellets have the shape of seeds, which attracts the rodents in large number. This property of pellet rodenticides is expected to boost the segmental demand for pellet rodenticides across the world. The agricultural sector is having the highest demand for the rodenticides as the crops storage warehouses and agricultural equipment have the danger of getting infected with the rodents. This increasing damage due to the rodents boosting the market demand from the agricultural sector across the globe. Pest control companies provide the services to the hotels, home, retail business apartments, office complex, food processing sector, manufacturing facilities, agriculture, warehouse, and electronic sectors. Rodents may not contaminate the food, but they can spread the various diseases. Increasing damages of electrical wirings and walls in commercial and industrial buildings are likely to increase the demand for pest control service and thus the demand for rodenticides is expected to increase over the forecasted period.

