COVID-19 Forecast: Ongoing Pandemic to Impact Sales of IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Product through Second Quarter

Global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market value chain.

The report reveals that the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market during the assessment period.

IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market. The IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

The report segments the global ITOSM market of by type into ITSM and ITOM, and subdivides the ITOM type into configuration, automation and discovery, event management, cloud provisioning, and workload and IT automation. Furthermore, it has been classified under industry verticals into the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, education, aerospace, government, and energy & utilities industry verticals. Further, the reports explains which industry segment/sector is helping the expansion of ITSOM market and which is fastest growing sector likely to drive the market in a long run. Thus, the report provides in-depth cross-segment analysis of the ITOSM market and with categorization in various levels, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels.

Considering the highly competitive nature of market due to emergence of cloud phenomenon, the report provides a brief overview of the major players operating in the ITOSM market. The report also gives an outline of different strategies implemented by key players in the ITOSM market. Company strategy is formulated after thorough analysis of the company’s collected data which includes data related to mergers and acquisitions, partnership agreements, product launches, and forthcoming activities which a company is likely to undertake.

Furthermore, the report also analyzes the share of major companies operating in the ITOSM market. IBM Corporation, Oracle Corp., HP Inc., BMC Software Inc., ServiceNow Inc., LANDESK Software, Cherwell Software, Compuware Corporation, CA Technology, Inc., and ASG Software Solutions, are some of the major service providers within the global ITOSM market, profiled in this study. These company profiles provides insights about the company, further it also highlights the competitive scene of the ITOSM market, the positioning of the key players is based on their financial data, product portfolio, recent developments and their geographical presence.

IT Operations and Services Management (ITOSM) Market

By Type

ITSM

ITOM

By ITOM Type

Configuration, Automation and Discovery

Event Management

Cloud Provisioning

Workload and IT Automation

By End Use

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Government

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical

Aerospace/Defense

Retail/Wholesale/Distribution

Manufacturing

Education

Hospitality/Entertainment/Recreation/Travel

Energy and Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

