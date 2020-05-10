Decline in Key Applications of Drone Surveillance During Covid-19 Crisis May Slow Growth Rate

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Drone Surveillance market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Drone Surveillance market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Drone Surveillance market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Drone Surveillance market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Drone Surveillance market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Drone Surveillance market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Drone Surveillance and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

segmented as follows:

Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry, by Type

Multirotor

Fixed Wing

Hybrid

Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry, by Application

Pipeline Monitoring & Inspection

Offshore Platform Inspection

Power Plant Inspection

Inspection of Power Distribution Lines

Wind Turbine Inspection

Solar Panel Inspection

Others (Slope Stability, Emission Tracing, Monitoring Sea Ice, etc.)

Drone Surveillance Market for Energy Industry, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

In terms of type, the multirotor segment holds major share vis-à-vis other segments. The use of multirotor drones is driven by the several advantages these provide over fixed wing and hybrid drones.

In terms of application, the inspection of power distribution lines segment accounts for higher share than other segments. However, it has marginal edge over the pipeline monitoring & inspection segment. Offshore platform inspection is another common application of drone surveillance.

In terms of region, Europe constitutes prominent of the market. It is among the early adopters of the technology.

The fees charged to the client are currently under pressure due to intense competition between drone surveillance providers and individual drone pilots

The global drone surveillance market for the energy industry is likely to expand at a significant pace, largely because it is at the nascent stage

