Major Companies in Retinal Surgery Devices Market Struggle to Fulfil the Extraordinary Demand Intensified by COVID-106

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Retinal Surgery Devices market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Retinal Surgery Devices market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Retinal Surgery Devices market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Retinal Surgery Devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Retinal Surgery Devices market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

Regional Assessment

The regional assessment chapter in the report offers an out and out understanding of the potential growth of the Retinal Surgery Devices market across various geographies such as:

Application Assessment

The presented study ponders over the numerous applications of the Retinal Surgery Devices and offers a fair assessment of the supply-demand ratio of each application including:

the demand for minimally invasive surgical (MIS) instruments and growing geriatric population in the world. These factors have encouraged continuous advances in the technology deployed in ophthalmic devices and created new growth opportunities in the medical care industry. The retinal surgery devices market is extensively analyzed by its efficacy, usefulness, regional coverage, and overall revenue profits across the globe.

The market includes six major categories within the equipment type segment. These are vitrectomy packs, surgical instruments, vitrectomy machines, microscopic illumination equipment, retinal laser equipment, and others (retinal tamponades and sclera bucke). In terms of revenue, vitrectomy packs held the largest market share within the retinal surgery devices market in 2013. Vitrectomy packs is expected to lead other segments until 2020.

Market players such as Synergetics, Inc., Alcon, Inc., Bausch + Lomb Incorporated, and IRIDEX Corporation serve as major eye care professionals in the global market. They use advanced retina surgical, pharmaceuticals, and vision care products to help people see the world better. Alcon, Inc. is the leading player in the market due to its cutting-edge innovation, breakthrough technology and comprehensive line of ophthalmic surgical products. By 2020, Alcon plans to invest US$5 billion to develop new methods to treat retinal disorders and other eye-related problems.

Likewise, in a move to increase its capacity to develop new innovations in the retina surgery devices market, Synergetics, Inc. recently launched new products such as VersaPACK and Pinnacle 360ÃÂ°, adding to its portfolio of retinal surgical products.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently stated that the U.S. has more than 26 million people suffering from diabetes, which leads to diabetic retinopathy and other eye-related diseases. Therefore, growing awareness among patients in this region and the need for retinal treatments has boosted growth in the retinal surgery devices market in the U.S.

By 2020, Asia Pacific is also expected to witness high growth in the retinal surgery devices market due to the increasing government initiatives, technological developments, and growing investments by key players.

