COVID-19 Outbreak Bestows Lucrative Opportunities to Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market; Demand to Remain High Post Pandemic

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.

According to the report, the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market landscape amidst the global pandemic.

companies profiled in the global market are

Berry Genetics

BGI

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

NATERA, INC.

PerkinElmer Inc

Eurofins LifeCodexx AG

IGENOMIX.

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been segmented as follows:

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test Type

Materni21

Harmony

Panorama

Verifi

NIFTY

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application

Trisomy

Microdeletions Symptoms

Others (Including Sex Chromosomes Disorders)

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Technology

NGS

WGS

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U,K. France Spain Italy Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India Malaysia Thailand Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



