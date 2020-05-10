COVID-19 Outbreak Bestows Lucrative Opportunities to Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market; Demand to Remain High Post Pandemic

The recently published market study by MRRSE highlights the current trends that are expected to influence the dynamics of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market in the upcoming years. The report introspects the supply chain, cost structure, and recent developments pertaining to the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market in the report and the impact of the COVID-19 on these facets of the market. Further, the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to impact the growth of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market are thoroughly studied in the presented market study.
According to the report, the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX and attain a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 20XX. The report is a valuable source of information for investors, stakeholders, established and current market players who are vying to improve their footprint in the current Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing market landscape amidst the global pandemic.
companies profiled in the global market are
- Berry Genetics
- BGI
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Illumina, Inc
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- NATERA, INC.
- PerkinElmer Inc
- Eurofins LifeCodexx AG
- IGENOMIX.
The global non-invasive prenatal testing market has been segmented as follows:
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Test Type
- Materni21
- Harmony
- Panorama
- Verifi
- NIFTY
- Others
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Application
- Trisomy
- Microdeletions Symptoms
- Others (Including Sex Chromosomes Disorders)
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Technology
- NGS
- WGS
- Others
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
Global Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U,K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
