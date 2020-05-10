COVID-19 Impact: Temporary Surge in Sales of Bakery Enzymes Product Observed amid Panic Buying by Consumers

Bakery Enzymes Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Bakery Enzymes Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Bakery Enzymes Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

COVID-19 Impact on Bakery Enzymes Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Bakery Enzymes market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Bakery Enzymes market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

This report covers the global bakery enzymes market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. The report also includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers, and restraints in each of the seven regions/countries which are currently influencing the bakery enzymes market. Furthermore, the report gives a complete region/country-wise analysis of 2018 and 2028 estimates of the total revenue and consumption of bakery enzymes. Porter’s five forces model, cost structure analysis, PEST analysis, and scenario forecast of every region/country are included in this report to better equip clients with crystal-clear decision-making insights.

Based on application, the global bakery enzymes market is segmented into breads, cakes & pastries, and cookies & biscuits. The breads segment is predicted to dominate the market in terms of value and volume contribution throughout the forecast period. Bakery enzymes find profound application in baked goods or bakery products. This is supported by the development of new product formulations that are more stable and temperature compatible in case of bakery products. For instance, the usage of bakery enzymes for breads is gaining significant prominence among end-use companies.

Based on product type segmentation, the global bakery enzymes market is segmented into carbohydrase, protease, lipase, and others. The carbohydrase bakery enzyme segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the period of forecast. Also, the lipase bakery enzyme segment is likely to record a high CAGR in the coming years.

Based on form, the global bakery enzymes market is segmented into powder and liquid. The powder form of bakery enzymes is dominating the current market, and is expected to bolster its presence during the period of forecast.

Based on regional segmentation, Asia Pacific, North America, and Western Europe are estimated to collectively account for more than 85% share of the global bakery enzymes market, which is expected to increase by 2028 end. MEA is another significant regional market, which is projected to register a high CAGR in terms of value and volume among other regions in the global bakery enzymes market during the forecast period.

For analyzing the market size in terms of volume, the per capita consumption of bakery products in major consuming regions has been considered. The overview of industrial enzymes was viewed and application of enzymes in food and beverage industry was benchmarked. The data modeling approach has been carried out by analyzing the total average of source crop/feedstock planted, average yield, amount consumed directly v/s amount used for processing into extract used in the production of bakery enzymes and its derivatives, etc. The weighted average selling price for bakery enzymes was considered to estimate the market size of bakery enzymes in major consuming countries. These prices were captured in their respective countries, and then converted into USD to offer forecasts in one consistent currency standard.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, and Hoovers, and company annual reports and publications. The report provides the detailed competitive and company profiles of key participants operating in the global market.

Some of the key market players covered in this report are Danisco A/S (DuPont), Royal DSM, AlindaVelco S.A., Amano Enzymes, Advanced Enzymes, Novozymes, Maps Enzymes Limited, AB Enzymes GmbH (Associated British Food), Puratos Group, Kerry Group, Corbion N.V., Mirpain, VEMO 99 Ltd., LEVEKING, BASF, DeutscheBack (Stern-Wywiol Gruppe), Caldic B.V., BDF Natural Ingredients, Lallemand. Bakery enzyme manufacturers are looking towards improving their sourcing processes and technologies. This is further supported by agreements with local participants across different regions. Also, companies are focused on proliferating their product portfolios in accordance with the customers of varied applications. The increasing demand for baked goods, increasing concerns towards health and nutritional food, progression in technologies, diminishing usage of synthetic food additives like emulsifiers, an increase in the demand for ready-to-eat food products are some of the most crucial driving factors of the bakery enzymes market. As bakery enzymes improve the texture of bread, increase the volume of bread, dough conditioning solutions, and improve color and taste, the demand for bakery enzymes has increased substantially.

