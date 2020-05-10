Decline in Key Applications of Security Control Room During Covid-19 Crisis May Slow Growth Rate

The global Security Control Room market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Security Control Room market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Security Control Room market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Security Control Room across various industries.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Security Control Room market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The following players are covered in this report:

Abb

Barco

Black Box

Avocent (Vertiv)

Leyard (Planar)

Christie Digital Systems

DELTA

Samsung

Liantronics

Unilumin

Eizo Corporation

Electrosonic

ATEN

RGB Spectrum

Oculus

Tech SIS

Absen

Belkin

Saifor Group

NW Security Group

Security Control Room Breakdown Data by Type

Displays/Video Walls

KVM Switches

Software

Services

In 2018, displays/video walls accounted for a major share of 54.11% the global security control room market.

Security Control Room Breakdown Data by Application

Public Safety

Corporate Safety

Industrial Safety

By application, public safety is the largest segment, with market share of about 43.88% in 2018.

