Changes in Consumer Behavior During Coronavirus Outbreak May Affect Base Metal Mining Market Growth

The business intelligence study of the Base Metal Mining market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Base Metal Mining market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Base Metal Mining market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities affecting the global base metal mining market. These market dynamics were analyzed in detail and are illustrated in the report with the help of supporting graphs and tables. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis of the global base metal mining market with the help of Porter’s Five Forces model. This analysis helps in understanding the five major forces that affect the market structure and market profitability. The forces analyzed are bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and degree of competition.

The high-level analysis in the report provides detailed insights into the base metal mining business globally. There are currently numerous drivers of the market. One of the most prominent drivers is the rise in infrastructure development. Market attractiveness analysis was carried out for the base metal mining market on the basis of geography. Market attractiveness was estimated on the basis of common parameters that directly impact the market in different regions.

The base metal mining market was segmented on the basis of type into copper, nickel, zinc-lead, aluminum, and tin. Base metals vary according to physical properties and applications.

Aluminum held the significant market share in 2014 on account of its wide applications in various areas such as packaging, transportation, construction, consumer durables, machinery equipment, electrical systems, etc. Zinc is another most widely consumed base metal in the world due to its various physical properties such as galvanizing properties and capability of bonding with various metals. Zinc has been growing due to its anti-corrosion property which helps prevent corrosion in metals. Corrosion is a major hindrance to the base metal applications. Lead is primarily used in portable batteries, which are used in vehicles and emergency systems. Expanding portable batteries market, is driving the demand for lead. Demand for copper is projected to grow with increase in population as it would require expanding power infrastructure which is copper-intensive. Copper market would be boosted by the increase in number of infrastructure facilities such as buildings and complexes.

Nickel is used in highly-specialized sectors such as industrial, aerospace, and military. Nickel plating is one of the important industries, wherein the usage of nickel is essential; expanding nickel plating industry would boost the demand for nickel in the next few years. Utilization of tin-coated electronic components is increasing in motor vehicles, which in turn, is boosting the consumption of tin. Tin is being used as an alternative to other materials. It is also used in various industries, such as food and beverage and packaging.

The base metal mining market was analyzed across five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment of the base metal mining market. Key players in the market include Alcoa Inc., Anglo American plc, Antofagasta plc, BHP Billiton Ltd., Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (CODELCO), First Quantum Minerals Ltd., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Glencore plc, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, Rio Tinto plc, Southern Copper Corporation, Teck Resources Limited, and Vale SA. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial details, business strategies, and recent developments.

Base Metal Mining Market: By Type

Copper

Nickel

Lead-zinc

Aluminum

Tin

Base Metal Mining Market: By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Russia Kazakhstan Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Australia Japan Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa

South and Central America Chile Peru Argentina Rest of South and Central America



Each market player encompassed in the Base Metal Mining market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Base Metal Mining market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

COVID-19 Impact on Base Metal Mining Market

Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Base Metal Mining market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Base Metal Mining market is analyzed and depicted in the report.

