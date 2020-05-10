COVID-19 Shatters Combi Ovens Market as Key Players Forced to Halt Their Operations

Global Combi Ovens Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Combi Ovens market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Combi Ovens market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Combi Ovens market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Combi Ovens market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Combi Ovens market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Combi Ovens market during the assessment period.

Combi Ovens Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Combi Ovens market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Combi Ovens market. The Combi Ovens market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

key market players operating in the market along with increasing investments in research and development of new technologies. The region occupied a humungous share of 41% in 2017 and is expected to retain its lead in the coming years. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the limited supply of LPG that drives the need for alternative food service equipment. At high altitudes, pressurised fuel systems do not work efficiently. There are two factors which affect the supply of LPG, namely pressure difference and lack of oxygen. At high altitudes, the pressure difference between the pressurised tank and the lower outside pressure decreases, thus increasing the chances of gas to escape the canister. Furthermore, it is expensive to transport LPG at such high altitudes. As a result, the use of appliances operating on LPG has decreased considerably over the years. Attributing to this, combi ovens are becoming popular alternatives in high altitude areas. The same drawback is prevalent in coastal areas, where the transport of LPG is cumbersome. As a result, the demand for combi ovens is anticipated to increase significantly for applications in cruises, ships and marine vessels. All such factors are anticipated to drive the combi ovens market in Western Europe.

Quick Service Restaurants to be Primary Growth Driving Sector for the Eastern Europe Market

Rapid lifestyle changes have led to a shift in consumer preference from full service restaurants to quick service restaurants. There has been an increase in the number of quick service food restaurant outlets. Furthermore, consumer spending on eating at quick service restaurants is expected to rapidly rise in the coming years. As a result, domestic and international companies are making major investments in quick service restaurants. Sales of food service equipment such as combi ovens is expected to increase, owing to this high expenditure on food and related items. Moreover, people in Eastern Europe are observed to prefer customised combi ovens with better aesthetics. Customers are also observed to prefer eco-friendly combi ovens that consume less energy and have considerably better performance characteristics. The introduction of such combi ovens in the market is creating opportunities for the combi ovens market. However, low oil prices and political and economic lash back in Russia might have a negative impact on the growth of the combi ovens market in the region, thus giving chance to North America to move ahead in the competition.

