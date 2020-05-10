Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.
COVID-19 Impact on Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market
Adapting to the recent novel COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market is included in the present report. The influence of the novel coronavirus pandemic on the growth of the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market is analyzed and depicted in the report.
By Market Players:
Some of the key competitors covered in the point-to-point microwave antenna market report are CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Infinite Electronics International, Inc. (radioWaves), Radio Frequency Systems, mWAVE Industries, LLC, Rosenberger, TESSCO Incorporated, Wireless Excellence Limited, LEAX Arkivator Telecom AB, Astrec Baltic Ltd., and Kavveri Telecoms.
Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Segments
By Frequency Range
-
3.6 GHz to 9.9 GHz
-
10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz
-
30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz
By Diameter
-
0.2 m to 0.9 m
-
1.0 m to 3.0 m
-
3.0 m to 4.6 m
By Antenna Type
-
Parabolic Antenna
-
Flat Panel Antenna
-
Others
By Polarization
-
Single Polarized Antenna
-
Dual Polarized Antenna
Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Regions Covered
-
North America
-
U.S.
-
Canada
-
-
Latin America
-
Brazil
-
Mexico
-
Rest of Latin America
-
-
Europe
-
Germany
-
U.K.
-
France
-
Spain
-
Russia
-
Rest of Europe
-
-
APEJ
-
China
-
India
-
Malaysia
-
Singapore
-
Australia
-
Rest of APEJ
-
-
Japan
-
MEA
-
GCC Countries
-
Israel
-
South Africa
-
Rest of MEA
-
Point-to-Point Microwave Antenna Market: Key Players
