Wireless Car Charging Sales Witness Surge in Adoption Through COVID-19 Crisis

The latest report on the Wireless Car Charging market provides an out an out analysis of the various factors that are projected to define the course of the Wireless Car Charging market during the forecast period.

The report reveals that the Wireless Car Charging market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach a value of ~US$ XX towards the end of 2019.

The market is segregated into different segments to provide a granular analysis of the Wireless Car Charging market.

The market share, size, and forecasted CAGR growth of each Wireless Car Charging market segment and sub-segment are included in the report.

market taxonomy. We have also profiled some of the leading players operating in the global wireless car charging market and presented important details such as company overview, key financials, business strategies, and recent market developments. This section is intended to provide a dashboard view of the key player ecosystem prevalent in the global wireless car charging market.

Market Taxonomy

Base Station Static Dynamic

Type of Car Electric Hybrid

Technology Inductive Charging Hybrid-Inductive Resonance

Region Americas EMEA Asia Pacific



Research Methodology

Persistence Market Research methodology comprises market profiling, which includes in-depth secondary research to determine top industry players, products, applications, overall market size, industry connotations, distributors, and software developers, etc. The next step is the formulation of a detailed discussion guide to conduct expert interviews based on a comprehensive list of industry players (manufacturers), distributors, retailers, and industry specialists. Data thus collected through extensive primary and secondary research is validated using the triangulation method wherein primary and secondary data along with Persistence Market Research analysis contributes to the final data. This data is then scrutinized using advanced company tools to garner qualitative and quantitative insights on the global wireless car charging market. Sources leveraged for primary research include LinkedIn, Zoominfo, Salesforce, and Onesource. Data from secondary research has been acquired from company websites, company annual reports, white papers, press releases, and company financial reports. We have also referred to paid publications such as Factiva, GBI, Genios, and Meltwater.

Our in-depth company analysis comprises identification of key strengths and product portfolio of market participants, mapping as per the global wireless car charging market value chain, and identification of the key focus segments. Our desk research comprises a study of key market developments and market changing aspects/dynamics as well as a comparative study of the various products available in the global wireless car charging market.

Important Doubts Related to the Wireless Car Charging Market Addressed in the Report:

In the current scenario, who are the most prominent players in the Wireless Car Charging market? What are the different factors that are likely to impede the growth of the Wireless Car Charging market due to the COVID-19 pandemic? What are the organic and inorganic growth strategies adopted by market players? What is the future of the Wireless Car Charging market in region 2? What are the winning strategies adopted by leading market players in North America and Europe?

Knowledgeable Insights Enclosed in the Report

The growth potential of the emerging players in the Wireless Car Charging market

Pricing and marketing strategies of prominent market players

Country-wise assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments

Current trends impacting the growth of the Wireless Car Charging market

The domestic and international presence of companies within the Wireless Car Charging market

