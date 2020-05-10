Coronavirus threat to global Traffic Management System Market is expected to rise at a remarkable CAGR during the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

“

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Traffic Management System market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Traffic Management System market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Traffic Management System market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Traffic Management System is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Traffic Management System market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Traffic Management System market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Traffic Management System market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Traffic Management System industry.

Some of the key players of the traffic management system market are: Accenture PLC, Atkins Group, Cellint, Cisco Systems, Inc., Citilog, Cubic Corporation, EFKON AG, Esri, FLIR Systems, Inc. IBM Corporation, Siemens AG, Indra Sistemas, S.A., Industrial Management Technology and Contracting LLC, IntelliVision Technologies, Iteris, Inc., Jenoptik AG, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Lanner Electronics Inc., LG CNS Co. Ltd., Metro Infrasys Pvt. Ltd., PTV Planung Transport Verkehr AG, Q-Free ASA, SWARCO AG, TransCore, LP, Truck Parking USA, Savari, Inc., and others of traffic management system market.

Traffic Management System Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, the traffic management system market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa. Among all the regions, Europe is estimated to lead and dominate the traffic management system market during the forecast period. Large-scale investments in smart city and smart transportation projects, and the demand for upgrades in traffic control and management mechanisms are considered to be the major drivers for the traffic management system market in the region. Countries in the European region have been extremely responsive towards adopting the latest technological advancements in traffic management systems, such as route guidance and smart signaling software.

Though the Asia Pacific region is in its initial growth phase, it is the fastest growing region in the global traffic management system market. The increase in urbanization in APAC countries has resulted in a traffic gridlock. The need for minimizing such traffic congestions using better traffic control and management in APAC economies such as India and China, government initiatives, and investments supporting smart city projects are estimated to drive the demand for the traffic management system market in the APAC region.

