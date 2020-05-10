Slump in Production of Industrial Microbiology Amidst Covid-19 Outbreak to Diminish Prospects of Sales

Analysis of the Global Industrial Microbiology Market
Vital data enclosed in the report:
- Product development and innovations relevant to the Industrial Microbiology market
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different segments and sub-segments of the Industrial Microbiology market and the COVID-19 pandemic impact on each segment
- Investment scenario in different regional markets post in the current market landscape
- Pricing strategies and structure adopted by various players in the Industrial Microbiology market
- Raw material suppliers, vendors, and manufacturers in the Industrial Microbiology market
Segmentation Analysis of the Industrial Microbiology Market
By Region
The report offers valuable insights related to the growth prospects of the Industrial Microbiology market in different regions including:
segmented as follows:
- Equipment and Systems
- Reaction Consumables
- Laboratory Supplies
Reaction consumables product type segment is estimated to account for highest revenue share of 62.2% in 2016, and is expected to register a higher CAGR as compared to other product type segments during forecast period 2016–2026.
On the basis of test type, the market is segmented as follows:
- Sterility Testing
- Microbial Limit Testing
- Bio-Burden Testing
- Water and Environment Testing
- Others
Sterility test type segment is expected to witness highest growth at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as follows:
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Food and Beverage Industry
- Personal Care Products
- Agriculture and Environment
- Others
On the basis of region/country, the market is segmented as follows:
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- South Africa
- North Africa
- GCC Countries
- Rest of MEA
North America industrial microbiology market is estimated to account for 27.3% revenue share in 2016, and is expected to dominate the global industrial microbiology market over the forecast period. Europe industrial microbiology market is expected to register a significant CAGR over the forecast period.
Some key market participants included in FMI’s global industrial microbiology market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Asiagel Corporation, Eppendorf AG, bioMérieux SA, Novamed., QIAGEN, Sartorius AG, 3M and Danaher Corporation
Key features of this report
- Drivers and restraints
- Latest product innovations and key developments in the market
- Analysis of business strategies of top players
- Industrial microbiology market estimates and forecast
