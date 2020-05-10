Supply Chain Disruptions During Covid-19 Outbreak to Adversely Impact Vinyl Flooring Market

Global Vinyl Flooring Market Growth Projection

The new report on the global Vinyl Flooring market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Vinyl Flooring market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Vinyl Flooring market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Vinyl Flooring market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Vinyl Flooring . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.

The report suggests that the global Vinyl Flooring market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Vinyl Flooring market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Vinyl Flooring market over the considered assessment period.

How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Vinyl Flooring market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2? How are companies in the Vinyl Flooring market reducing their environmental footprint? How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Vinyl Flooring market? What is the scope for innovation in the current Vinyl Flooring market landscape?

Segmentation of the Vinyl Flooring Market

The following manufacturers are covered:

JOTTERWOOD

Gerflor Group

Moduleo

Amtico

Polyflor

Adura

Allura

Karndean

Metroflor

Ebaco

Carpet One Floor & Home

Armstrong

Burke

Forbo Flooring Systems

AFI Licensing

FA Management Enterprises

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Vinyl No Wax Type

Urethane Type

Enhanced Urethane Type

Segment by Application

Healthcare and Hospitality Building

Commerical Building

Education Building

Sport Building

Other

