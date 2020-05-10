Supply Chain Disruptions During Covid-19 Outbreak to Adversely Impact Vinyl Flooring Market

Global Vinyl Flooring Market Growth Projection
The new report on the global Vinyl Flooring market is an extensive study on the overall prospects of the Vinyl Flooring market over the assessment period. Further, the report provides a thorough understanding of the key dynamics of the Vinyl Flooring market including the current trends, opportunities, drivers, and restraints. The report introspects the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to nurture the growth of the Vinyl Flooring market in the upcoming years and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Vinyl Flooring . In addition, the report offers valuable insights pertaining to the supply chain challenges market players are likely to face in the upcoming months and solutions to tackle the same.
The report suggests that the global Vinyl Flooring market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029). The key indicators such as the year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth and CAGR growth of the Vinyl Flooring market are discussed in detail in the presented report. This data is likely to provide readers an understanding of qualitative and quantitative growth prospects of the Vinyl Flooring market over the considered assessment period.
The report clarifies the following doubts related to the Vinyl Flooring market:
- How has the growth of end-use industry 1 impacted the growth of the Vinyl Flooring market?
- Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1 and region 2?
- How are companies in the Vinyl Flooring market reducing their environmental footprint?
- How is the COVID-19 pandemic likely to affect the global Vinyl Flooring market?
- What is the scope for innovation in the current Vinyl Flooring market landscape?
Segmentation of the Vinyl Flooring Market
The following manufacturers are covered:
JOTTERWOOD
Gerflor Group
Moduleo
Amtico
Polyflor
Adura
Allura
Karndean
Metroflor
Ebaco
Carpet One Floor & Home
Armstrong
Burke
Forbo Flooring Systems
AFI Licensing
FA Management Enterprises
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Vinyl No Wax Type
Urethane Type
Enhanced Urethane Type
Segment by Application
Healthcare and Hospitality Building
Commerical Building
Education Building
Sport Building
Other
Vital Information Enclosed in the Report
- Market structure in various regions
- Impact of the evolving environmental and regulatory norms on the Vinyl Flooring market
- COVID-19 impact on the Vinyl Flooring market
- Recent mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and strategic alliances
- Business prospects of leading players in the Vinyl Flooring market
- The projected growth of each market segment and sub-segment