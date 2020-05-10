Parking Meter Observes Drop in Sales During COVID-19 Pandemic; Market to Regain Lost Ground After Pandemic

The recent outbreak of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic has built and broken many value-grab opportunities for companies in the Parking Meter market. Gain full access on our latest analysis about COVID-19 and how companies in the Parking Meter market are capitalizing on new strategies to maintain stable revenue income. Look into our resourceful insights highlighting the impact of COVID-19 caused on the global market landscape.

The report on the global Parking Meter market published by Market Research Reports Search Engine (MRRSE) provides a clear understanding of the flight of the Parking Meter market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX). The study introspects the various factors that are tipped to influence the growth of the Parking Meter market in the upcoming years. The current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and major challenges faced by market players in the Parking Meter market are analyzed in the report.

The study reveals that the global Parking Meter market is projected to reach a market value of ~US$XX by the end of 20XX and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period. Further, a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Parking Meter market based on data collected from various credible sources in the market value chain is included in the report along with relevant tables, graphs, and figures.

Some of the major players in the global parking meter market with the significant developments are Cale Access AB, CivicSmart, Inc., IPS Group, Inc., LocoMobi Inc, J.J. MacKay Canada Limited, METRIC Group Ltd, Parkeon S.A.S., Parking BOXX, POM Inc., Ventek International and Worldwide Parking, Inc. among others.

Market Segmentation:

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Technology

Parking Meter (Single Space)

Parking Kiosks (Multi Space)

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Application

Government Institutions

Hospitals

Parks

Transit Systems

Malls & Stadiums

Others (Institutions, Residential etc.)

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Parking Mode

Pay & Display

Plate

Space

Others

Parking Meter Market Analysis, by Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle-East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



