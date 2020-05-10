Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market’s Growth Trajectory Disrupted by COVID-19 Pandemic; Growth to be Restored Post Crisis

Global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market Analysis

The recent report presented by MRRSE on the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market is an in-depth analysis of the overall prospects of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market in the upcoming years. The data collected from credible primary and secondary sources is accurately represented in the report backed up by relevant figures, graphs, and tables. The market study covers the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the growth prospects of the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market. The report includes a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the various aspects of the market by collecting data from the key participants in the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market value chain.

The report reveals that the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and surpass the value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029. The presented study also includes a thorough analysis of the micro and macroeconomic factors, regulatory framework, and current trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market during the assessment period.

Vital Information Enclosed in the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market Report:

In-depth analysis of the various segments and sub-segments of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market

Impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market

Most recent developments in the current Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market landscape

Winning strategies adopted by prominent market leaders

Analysis of the growth prospects of emerging players in the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market

Overview of the regulatory framework relevant to the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market across various regions

Important Queries Addressed in the Report

What are the various strategies adopted by market players to improve their share in the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market? What are the key trends that are expected to influence the growth of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market? Which region is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for players in the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market? What is the projected value of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market in 2020? How are market players likely to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic? How have advancements in technology influenced the growth of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market?

Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies Market Segmentation

The market study put forward by MRRSE segments the global Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market to offer a microscopic understanding of the various aspects of the Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market. The Cold, Cough and Sore Throat Remedies market is segmented on the basis of region, product type, end-user, and more.

The study offers a Y-o-Y growth projection of each market segment and sub-segment over the stipulated timeframe of the study.

manufacturers in oral syrups would lead to the growth of the oral syrups segment in the global cold, cough and sore throat remedies market. An intake of oral syrups is suitable for all patients irrespective of their age. Particularly, oral syrups are prescribed mostly for children and elderly patients and this factor is creating a positive impact on the oral syrups segment.

Emerging markets such as Brazil, Russia, India and China represent the larger market for OTCs and generics. Pharmaceuticals industry in these countries is dominated by the private sector, where pharma companies can reap larger revenue from the strong sales of oral syrups.

The oral syrups segment is projected to grow in North America during 2016-2026

Oral syrups segment dominated the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market by doses type segment in terms of revenue in 2016, and the trend is projected to grow throughout the forecast period. Oral syrups segment is the most attractive segment in the North America cold, cough and sore throat remedies market, with attractiveness index of 1.5 over the forecast period. Revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 1.9% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 3,000 Mn by 2026. OTC cough syrups for children are receiving exceptional attention in the U.S. by regulators, physicians and parents due to safety concerns. In the last 3 years, FDA has withdrawn more than 200 cough syrups containing hydrocodone from the market.

In Latin America, revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 3.6% over 2016–2026, to reach more than US$ 500 Mn by 2026. The segment is expected to record attractiveness index of 1.7 over the forecast period in Western Europe. Revenue from the oral syrups segment is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4.1% over 2016–2026, to reach a market value of a little more than US$ 5,000 Mn by 2026 in the APEJ cold, cough and sore throat remedies market.

