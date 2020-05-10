Assessing the Fallout From the Coronavirus Pandemic – RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2017 – 2025

Global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market Analysis

Persistence Market Research, in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers. The COVID-19 analysis section within the report offers timely insights regarding the impact of the global pandemic on the market. The presented study also offers data regarding the business and supply chain continuity strategies that are likely to assist stakeholders in the long-run.

As per the report, the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (2019-2029) and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Some of the leading factors that are expected to drive the growth of the market include, focus towards research and development, innovations, and evolving consumer preferences among others.

Regional Outlook

The report scrutinizes the prospects of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market in different geographical regions. The scope of innovation, consumer behavior, and regulatory framework of each region is thoroughly analyzed in the presented study.

Distribution-Supply Channel Assessment

The report provides a thorough analysis of the different distribution channels adopted by market players in the global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market along with the market attractiveness analysis of each distribution channel. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the different distribution channels is enclosed in the report.

Product Adoption Analysis

Segmentation

Based on application: Global RFID portals for doorways & corridors Market

Retail and Commercial Outlets Applications

Offices & Commercial Buildings

Hospitals & HealthCare

Assets and IT Equipment Tracking

Banks & Financial Institutions

Government Institutions and Organizations

Telecommunications, Data Centers

Universities & Education Institutions

Fashion, Apparel & Textile Outlets

Hotels and Hospitality Solutions

Events, Exhibitions & Trade Show Management

Based on RFID: Global RFID portals for doorways & corridors Market

Ultra-High Frequency

High frequency and Near Field Communication

Low Frequency

Dual Frequency (NFC & UFH)

Global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global RFID portals for doorways & corridors market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). RFID portal for doorways is estimated to witness high market share over the forecast year due to its rising application in the major industry such as manufacturing and hospitality industry across the globe. In the above-stated region, North America holds relatively higher market share in the global RFID portals for doorways & corridors due to the IT industry and manufacturing industry which has enabled RFID portals for asset tracking and managing their tools in the area of business. Western Europe is estimated to witness a high growth rate in RFID portals for doorways & corridors market over the forecasted year due to growing application in the hospital, many of the equipment in the hospital are now being well managed and tracked and thus supporting the growth of the market. Global RFID portals for doorways & corridors market is estimated to witness a high CAGR in the Asia-Pacific region over the forecasted year, attributed to developed sector of manufacturing in countries such as China, India, and the Philippines. Japan is one of the high growing RFID portals for doorways & corridors market over the forecasted year due to high technologically advanced country across the globe.

Global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market: Prominent Players

Few of the prominent players in the RFID portals for doorways & corridors market are as follows

Jamison Door Company, Inc.

Atlas RFID Solutions, Inc.

Impinj, Inc.

SageData

GAO Tek & GAO Group Inc.

RFIDSupplyChain

Barco, s.r.o.

The report aims to address the following pressing questions related to the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market:

What is the structure of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market in region 1? What are the current trends that are impacting the growth of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market? How are market players adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic? What is the impact of the new food trends such as ‘clean-label’ and ‘free-from’ on the global RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market? Which region is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors Market Report

Most effective marketing and distribution channels adopted by market players

Market attractiveness of various regional markets

Trends influencing the current dynamics of the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market

Growth prospects of various market segments post the COVID-19 pandemic

Leading market players in the RFID Portals for Doorways & Corridors market

