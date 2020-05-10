Globally Leading Manufacturers of Visual signalling Devices product Scale up Production to Meet Sharp Spike in Demand Fueled by COVID-150

A recent market study on the global Visual signalling Devices market reveals that the global Visual signalling Devices market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).
Segmentation of the Visual signalling Devices market
Competitive Outlook
This section of the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities within the Visual signalling Devices market on a global scale. Further, a detailed assessment of the pricing, marketing, and product development strategies adopted by leading market players is included in the Visual signalling Devices market report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Patlite Corporation
Federal Signal Corporation
Werma Signaltechnik GmbH
Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries)
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC
Honeywell (Novar GmbH)
R. Stahl AG
Schneider Electric
E2S Warning Signals
Tomar Electronics, Inc
Moflash Signalling Ltd
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Strobe and Beacons
Other Signal Lights
Bells and Horns
Fire Alarm/Call Points
Visual and Audible Combination Units
Segment by Application
Oil and Gas
Chemical and Pharmaceutical
Food and Beverages
Energy and Power
Mining
Others
