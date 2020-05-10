Globally Leading Manufacturers of Visual signalling Devices product Scale up Production to Meet Sharp Spike in Demand Fueled by COVID-150

A recent market study on the global Visual signalling Devices market reveals that the global Visual signalling Devices market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029 growing at a CAGR of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The following manufacturers are covered:

Patlite Corporation

Federal Signal Corporation

Werma Signaltechnik GmbH

Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries)

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Potter Electric Signal Company, LLC

Honeywell (Novar GmbH)

R. Stahl AG

Schneider Electric

E2S Warning Signals

Tomar Electronics, Inc

Moflash Signalling Ltd

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Strobe and Beacons

Other Signal Lights

Bells and Horns

Fire Alarm/Call Points

Visual and Audible Combination Units

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Mining

Others

