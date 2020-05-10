Human microbiome market is expected to reach US$ 1,197.08 Mn in 2025 from US$ 257.30 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 21.8% from 2020-2025.

The research report provides a big picture on "Human Microbiome Market" 2027, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period.

This research provides ideas targeting the interests, needs and needs of the target audience. The Human Microbiome industry is becoming more and more dynamic and innovative, with a growing number of individual players registering the industry.

Human Microbiome Market – Key Companies Profiled

Enterome,MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC,Rebiotix Inc.,Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.,Osel Inc.,Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.,Metabiomics Corporate,Synthetic Biologics, Inc.,DuPont,BiomX Ltd.

The global human microbiome market by product was led by probiotics segment. In 2017, the probiotics segment held a largest market share of 24.7% of the human microbiome market, by product. The probiotics segment is expected to dominate the market in 2025, due to increasing health concerns, growing awareness regarding the relation of nutrition, diet, and health, and increasing probiotics market penetration in dairy and other food and beverages industry is expected to favor the overall demand.

The market payers from Human Microbiome Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Human Microbiome in the global market.

