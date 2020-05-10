COVID-19 Outbreak Briefly Derails Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) Market; Sales to Pick up Pace Once the Pandemic Begins to Recede

The global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) across various industries.

The Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

The report on the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market provides a bird’s eye view of the current proceeding within the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market. Further, the report also takes into account the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market and offers a clear assessment of the projected market fluctuations during the forecast period.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lotte Chemical

Eastman

SABIC

British Petroleum (BP)

Total Petrochemicals

A.G. International Chemical Company Inc (Agic)

Cepsa

Exxonmobil

Koch Chemical Company

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Versalis

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Purity 99%

Purity 99.5%

Other

Segment by Application

PET Copolymer Resins

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Alkyd or Polyester Surface Coating Resins

Amorphous Polyamide Resins

Adhesives

Other

The Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market report offers a plethora of insights which include:

Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.

Historical and future progress of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market.

Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.

Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market.

Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Purified Isophthalic Acid (PIA) market.

