Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Rigid Vinyl Films Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2018 – 2028

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on the Rigid Vinyl Films market, companies are vying opportunities to stay afloat in the market landscape. Gain access to our latest research analysis on COVID-19 associated with the Rigid Vinyl Films market and understand how market players are adopting new strategies to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.
Regional Overview
Competitive Outlook
Product Adoption Analysis
key players in the global rigid vinyl films market are involved in the production of eco-friendly rigid films. The various opportunities in the global rigid vinyl films market include the production of rigid vinyl films with enhanced properties and lower cost.
Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Segmentation
Globally, the rigid vinyl films market is segmented on the basis of thickness, and on the basis of end-user industry which are further segmented as –
On the basis of thickness, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as-
- Less than 0.05 micron
- 05 micron – 0.50 micron
- 51 micron – 1 micron
- More than 1 micron
On the basis of transparency, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as-
- Opaque
- Transparent
On the basis of end user industry, the global rigid vinyl films market is segmented as –
- Pharmaceuticals
- Automotive
- Agriculture
- Construction
- Packaging
- Others
Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Key players
Some of the key players operating in the global rigid vinyl films market are –
- Tekra Corporation
- Piedmont Plastics, Inc.
- Grafix Gmbh
- Curbell Plastics, Inc.
- Teknor Apex Company, Inc.
- Southeast Asia Plastic Enterprise Co.
- M-Mark Products Inc.
- Emco Industrial Plastics, Inc.
- Johnson Plastics & Supply Co. Inc.
Many local and unrecognized players are expected to contribute to the global rigid vinyl films market during forecast period.
Rigid Vinyl Films Market: Regional outlook
The Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global rigid vinyl films market due to increase in the end-user industries in the region such as automotive and pharmaceuticals. The high share in the region is attributed to higher demand from the consumer for rigid vinyl films. The presence of the emerging economies is expected to fuel the growth of rigid vinyl films further. China is expected to account for the largest share of the rigid vinyl films market of APAC owing to the presence of numerous automobile and packaging industries. North America is expected to have grown after APAC due to the presence of key players in the global vinyl films market. Europe is supposed to have lower growth because of bans in various countries in Europe for the use of PVC films. MEA and Latin America are expected to have a smaller share as compared to other regions in the rigid vinyl films market.
Geographically the global rigid vinyl films market has been divided into seven key regions as:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific excluding Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- Japan
