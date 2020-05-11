According to a new market research report titled, ‘Enterprise Network Managed Service Market’, added on Orian Research. The report has been processed on the basis of a comprehensive analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report presents the market scenario and its +potential growth prospects during the forecast period. In addition, the report consists of the list of the leading players operating in the market.

Enterprise network managed services provides day-to-day operation and management of entire network infrastructure, management of end-customer problems, corrective and preventive field maintenance, management of changes to the network, and installation and up-gradation of equipment.

Technologies such as mobility, software defined network, cloud computing, internet of things, and unified communications are driving the growth of the market.

With a greater number of businesses seeking to outsource internet and managed network services, there is an increasing demand for IP/VPN technology.

United States is followed by Asia-Pacific with the huge growth potential in countries, such as China, India, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to provide high growth opportunities for the market.

COMPANY PROFILES are primarily based on public domain information including company:

• Ericson

• Huawei Technologies

• Cisco Systems

• IBM

• Fujitsu

• Accenture

• Alcatel- Lucent

• Dell EMC

• AT&T

• HP Development

• LP

• Microsoft

• Verizon Communications

• Rackspace

• ….

Geographically, the report takes stock of the potential of Enterprise Network Managed Service market in the regions of North America including the U.S. and Canada, Latin America including Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina, Europe including the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Nordic, Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) including India, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Australia, and the Middle East and Africa including Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), South Africa, Israel, and Nigeria.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• On-premise

• Cloud

Market segment by Application, split into

• It & Telecommunications

• Public Sector

• Retail Sector

• Transportation and Logistics

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

