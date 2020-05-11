The Global Cloud Infrastructure Services Market was valued to be more than USD xx million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.3% by 2025.

Increasing adoption of emerging technologies, such as big data analytics and serverless architecture are driving the demand for global Cloud Infrastructure Services market.

Rising demand for IT automation has support the global cloud infrastructure services market. Cloud infrastructure services provide accelerated Time-to-Market (TTM), speedy application development and running processes. These factors have further driven the demand for Cloud Infrastructure Services market globally.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly, owing to increasing need for speedy and low cost delivery processes in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include –

IBM Corporation

Google

Fujitsu

Amazon Web Services

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Microsoft

NTT Data

Dell, Inc.

Oracle

Digital Ocean

Others.

Inquire more or share questions if any before the purchase on this report @

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer

Service Type Supplier

Distributors

Government Body & Associations

Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market — Industry Outlook

4 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Service Type Outlook

5 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Deployment Outlook

6 Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

