The Global Graph Analytics Market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2019 to 2026.

A Graph Analytics is a group of nodes and edges. A unique identifier describes every single node and edge. Graph analytics are compatible with examining interconnections, due to which consumer has much interest in graph analytics from social media.

Scope of global graph analytics market includes by Component (Solution, Services), by Application (Customer Analytics, Risk and Compliance Management, Recommendation Engines, Others), by Deployment Model (On-premises, Hybrid), by Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), by Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Government & Public Utilities, Others), and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- U.K., France, Germany; Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- South Africa, Saudi Arabia).

Some of the prominent factors which are contributing to the growth of the market include, rise in demand for advanced accuracy solutions to determine new data correlations, and utilization for the virtualization for the big data analytics.

The key players profiled in the market include: –

o IBM Corporation

o Amazon Web Services, Inc.

o Graphistry

o Neo4j

o Oracle Corporation

o Microsoft Corporation

o DataStax

o TeraData

o TIBCO Software

o TigerGraph

The graph analytics market is primarily segmented based on component, by application, by deployment model, by organization size, by vertical, and region.

Based on component, the market is divided into:

o Solution

o Services

Based on application, the market is divided into:

o Customer Analytics

o Risk and Compliance Management

o Recommendation Engines

o Others

Based on deployment model, the market is divided into:

o On-premises

o Hybrid

Based on organization size, the market is divided into:

o Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

o Large Enterprises

Based on vertical, the market is divided into:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecom

o Education

o Retail & Consumer Goods

o Healthcare & Life Sciences

o Government & Public Utilities

o Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

o North America- U.S., Canada, Mexico

o Europe- Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy

o Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, India, South Korea

o South America- Brazil, Argentina

o Middle East & Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government and regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

o Cloud Service Providers

o Software Developers

Table of Content

1. Introduction

2. Methodology and Scope

3. Graph Analytics Market– Market Overview

4. Graph Analytics Market by Component Outlook

5. Graph Analytics Market by Application Outlook

6. Graph Analytics Market by Deployment Model Outlook

7. Graph Analytics Market by Organization Size Outlook

8. Graph Analytics Market by Vertical Outlook

9. Graph Analytics Market Regional Outlook

10. Competitive Landscape

11. Key Insights

