Agriculture M2M Industry studies farmers to make informed decisions and improve yields. Applications are used for enabling farmers and agriculture businesses to precisely manage their crops, assess environmental impact, and to monitor the status of tractors, harvesters, and other vehicles.

This report studies the Agriculture M2M market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Agriculture M2M market by product type and applications/end industries.

India and China hold a major proportion of agricultural farms together, with nearly 75% of the total arable farms in the world. But, agricultural M2M has almost negligible presence in these regions due to the lack of technological awareness. The market share of these regions is comparatively very low even though a highly untapped potential market exists in this region.

The global Agriculture M2M market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Agriculture M2M.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Agriculture M2M Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Deere & Company

PGA M2M

Valley Irrigation

Turkcell 58

McCrometer

Tyro Remotes

Davis Instruments

Telit

Semios

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Agriculture Fleet Providers

Telecom Operators

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Private Contracting

Collective Operation

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Agriculture M2M Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Agriculture M2M Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Agriculture M2M, with sales, revenue, and price of Agriculture M2M, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Agriculture M2M, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Agriculture M2M market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Agriculture M2M sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

