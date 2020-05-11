Professional Liability Insurance Market studies a form of liability insurance which helps protect professional advice- and service-providing individuals and companies from bearing the full cost of defending against a negligence claim made by a client, and damages awarded in such a civil lawsuit.

This report studies the Professional Liability Insurance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Professional Liability Insurance market by product type and applications/end industries.

n most cases, growth is likely to be faster in less-developed markets than in developed ones, although much also depends on the degree to which significant competition exists among underwriters in this field and on future claims experience in each country.

Medical Professional Liability Insurance, at US$15.7 billion, accounted for the biggest chunk (40.8%) of the worldwide market pie by professional category. That was followed by approximately US$7.5 billion to professionals in the lawyer, and about US$15.2 billion to professionals in all other segments combined.

The global Professional Liability Insurance market is valued at 38400 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 45600 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Professional Liability Insurance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Professional Liability Insurance Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Chubb (ACE), AIG, Hiscox, Allianz, Tokio Marine Holdings, XL Group, AXA, Travelers, Assicurazioni Generali, Doctors Company, Marsh & McLennan, Liberty Mutual, Medical Protective, Aviva, Zurich, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa, Munich Re, Aon, Beazley and Mapfre

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Medical Liability Insurance

Lawyer Liability Insurance

Construction & Engineering Liability Insurance

Other Liability Insurance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Up to $1 Million

$1 Million to $5 Million

$5 Million to $20 Million

Over $20 Million

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Professional Liability Insurance Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Professional Liability Insurance Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Professional Liability Insurance, with sales, revenue, and price of Professional Liability Insurance, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Professional Liability Insurance, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Professional Liability Insurance market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Professional Liability Insurance sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

