Small Pitch LED Display Market studies the distance between the pixels. Small Pitch LED Display refers to the pixel pitch of LED Display which is below 2.5mm, including P2.5, P2.0, P1.8, P1.5 P 1.2, P 1, P 0.7etc.With the development of LED display, it has been defined the pixel pitch below 2mm as the small pitch LED Display. In this report, we define the LED Display which the pixel pitch is below 2.5mm as the small pitch LED Display.

This report focuses on the Small Pitch LED Display in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As an emerging technology, small pitch LED display has enormous potential in the technology level than the DLP which are widely used in the indoor large screen display at now. Compared with other large screen display technology, small pitch LED display is better than the other except in the cost. With technology development of small pitch LED display and production capacity expansion of upstream raw material, the cost and price of small pitch LED display keeps a downward trend.

Meanwhile, traditional large screen display manufacturers have also entered the small pitch LED display market. Like Barco, Christie which have strong customer relationships and rich capital often gain market share by lowering price. Price war is beneficial to consumers and it is only a matter of time to replace other large screen display.

LED display industry chain has got the rapid development of both capacity and advanced technology, with the rapid rise of industry chain; various technologies of the components will become more and more mature. As smaller and smaller pitch LED display board appears in the market, the applications gradually trends from outdoor to indoor in many different areas, which is expected to increase in the proportion of LED display application in all LED industry.

Although small pitch LED display industry is still have a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group don’t recommend taking risk to enter this market.

The worldwide market for Small Pitch LED Display is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Small Pitch LED Display Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Leyard, Unilumin, Liantronics, Absen, SANSI, AOTO Electronics, Barco, Vtron, Elec-Tech International (Retop), GQY, Triolion, Kingsun Optoelectronic (Coleder), Chip Optech, SiliconCore, Christie, Mary Photoelectricity and Samsung

Market Segment by Type, covers:

1-P2.5 mm

7-P2.0 mm

3-P1.69 mm

0-P1.29 mm

P1mm

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commercial

Government organization

Military institution

TV&Media industry

Transportation industry

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Small Pitch LED Display Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Small Pitch LED Display Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Small Pitch LED Display, with sales, revenue, and price of Small Pitch LED Display, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Small Pitch LED Display, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Small Pitch LED Display market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Small Pitch LED Display sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

