Diaphragm Compressors Market studies a variant of the classic reciprocating compressor with backup and piston rings and rod seal. The compression of gas occurs by means of a flexible membrane, instead of an intake element. The back and forth moving membrane is driven by a rod and a crankshaft mechanism. Only the membrane and the compressor box come in touch with pumped gas.

This report focuses on the Diaphragm Compressors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Diaphragm compressors form a different group. Their diaphragm is actuated mechanically or hydraulically. The mechanical diaphragm compressors are used with a small flow and low pressure or as vacuum pumps. Hydraulic diaphragm compressors are used for high pressure applications.

For this reason this construction is the best suited for pumping toxic and explosive gases. The membrane has to be reliable enough to take the strain of pumped gas. It must also have adequate chemical properties and sufficient temperature resistance.

The worldwide market for Diaphragm Compressors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Diaphragm Compressors Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Fluitron

Howden

Atlas Copco

Andreas Hofer Hochdrucktechnik

Seenly

Apeks Supercritical

MIKUNI KIKAI KOGYO

Sera ComPress

EMMECOM SRL

PDC Machines

Sundyne

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Mechanical

Hydraulicall

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Electronics & Semiconductor

Petrochemica

Transporatin

Energy

Other Industry

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Diaphragm Compressors Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Diaphragm Compressors Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Diaphragm Compressors, with sales, revenue, and price of Diaphragm Compressors, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Diaphragm Compressors, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Diaphragm Compressors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Diaphragm Compressors sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

