Gaming Peripheral Market study refer to auxiliary devices, such as controllers, keyboards, and gaming mice, which connect to computers or gaming consoles to offer easy game playing.

This report focuses on the Gaming Peripheral in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Razer is the world leading player in global PC Gaming Peripherals market with the market share of 12.83%, in terms of revenue, and followed by Logitech G (ASTRO), Turtle Beach, Corsair and Sennheiser.

In 2017, headsets had accounted for the largest share of the PC Gaming Peripherals market revenue, with a total value of $1197.23 million, followed by mice and keyboards.

The wired segment accounts for the major share for the PC gaming accessories market due to the quick response time when compared to the wireless segment. The rise in number of gamers has led to the demand for faster technology which will eliminate time lags, this has led to a positive impact on gaming peripheral market size. Therefore, vendors in the gaming peripheral market are focusing on developing advanced technology products to retain customers.

The worldwide market for Gaming Peripheral is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Gaming Peripheral Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Razer, Logitech G (Astro), Turtle Beach, Corsair, Sennheiser, Plantronics, SteelSeries, Mad Catz, Roccat, QPAD, Thrustmaster, HyperX, Tt eSPORTS, Cooler Master, ZOWIE, Sharkoon and Trust

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Headsets

Mouse

Mousepads

Keyboards

Controllers

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Distribution Channels

Third-Party Retail Channels

Direct Channels

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Gaming Peripheral Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Gaming Peripheral Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Gaming Peripheral, with sales, revenue, and price of Gaming Peripheral, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Gaming Peripheral, for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Gaming Peripheral market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Gaming Peripheral sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

