The Global Smart Air Filter Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing by rise in need to remove fine airborne particles and germs in commercial spaces, offices, and homes, including the living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom.

Burgeoning demand and increase in pollution level could lead to a rapid growth of the market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by a Growing smart home adoption. Growth in multi-functional compact and portable products is projected to drive the demand for these products over the forecast period.

Low product demand in developing countries may hamper the market. Whereas increase in awareness about the adverse effects of pollution on health is encouraging various electronics companies to develop advanced air purifiers is fueling the demand in the market.

The Residential Smart Air Filter accounted for the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period due increase in high demand of smart air filter through individual to live health lives as people are becoming health conscious day by day.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Coway, Honeywell International, Koninklijke Philips, Sunbeam Products, Unilever, Xiaomi, Dyson Technology Limited, Sharp Corporation, Americair Corporation, Whirlpool Corporation and Others.

