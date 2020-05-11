The Global Dicyclopentadiene Market was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2025. The market is growing by increasing demand in plastic and resins industry in countries such as China, India and North America.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/598412

Dicyclopentadiene is useful in the manufacturing of several resins such as aromatic hydrocarbon resins, acrylates, phenolic resins, epoxy resins, lattices, specialty resins, unsaturated polyester resins and other specialty intermediates. Increasing dicyclopentadiene application scope is anticipated to fuel market growth over the forecast period. DCPD is used to manufacture products such as varnishes, paints, elastomers, and flame retardants for plastics, metallocenes, pesticides, insecticides and hot melt adhesives. Regionally, Asia Pacific sees increasing plastic demand which in turn bolster dicyclopentadiene market growth over the forecasted period.

The growth of Dicyclopentadiene market can be possibly hampered by growing environmental concerns associated with exploration and production activities including waste water treatment in enhanced oil recovery methods. This is expected to negatively affect market growth. Additionally, shifting trend towards renewables is presumed to be another challenge for the industry participants over the forecast years.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/598412 .

Some of the key players operating in this market include Dow Chemical Company, ExxonMobil Chemical and Others.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Global, Regional, Country, Application, and Deployment Market Size and Forecast from 2014-2025

Detailed market dynamics, industry outlook with market specific PESTLE, Value Chain, Supply Chain, and SWOT Analysis to better understand the market and build strategies

Identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global and regional scale

Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook and factors impacting vendors short term and long term strategies

Detailed insights on emerging regions, deployment & application, and competitive landscape with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Target Audience:

* Dicyclopentadiene providers

* Traders, Importer and Exporter

* Raw material suppliers and distributors

* Research and consulting firms

* Government and research organizations

* Associations and industry bodies

Complete report Global Dicyclopentadiene Market spreads across 83 pages profiling 10 Companies and supported with tables and figures, Purchases this Report @

https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/598412 .

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

Original Equipment Manufacturer,

Component Supplier,

Distributors,

Government Body & Associations, and

Research Institute

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Executive Summary

2 Methodology And Market Scope

3 Dicyclopentadiene Market — Industry Outlook

4 Dicyclopentadiene Market Product Outlook

5 Dicyclopentadiene Market Application Outlook

6 Dicyclopentadiene Market Regional Outlook

7 Competitive Landscape

End Of The Report

Disclaimer

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.