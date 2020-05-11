The Global Personal 3D Printers Market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX % by 2025. The market is anticipated to showcase an increased business capitalization owing to more individuals who are expected to implement the technology for personalized applications in regions such as Asia Pacific and North America.

Plummeting prices of personal 3D printers is a major driving factors for the market growth. In recent years, the manufacturing cost of 3D printers has seen a decreasing trend owing to reduced costs of key electronic components. Additional price corrections are expected to happen in next few years as the demand for these printers is expected to increase further. Furthermore, personal 3D printers give enhanced customization experience to users. Many end use industries such as education, entertainment, photography, architecture, fashion and jewellery are using this technology for customization in their product offerings. Increased applications are expected to further enhance the industry growth.

Regionally, Asia Pacific regional Personal 3D Printers market is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth owing to the rise in demand and low cost manufacturing. Nonetheless, the challenge for market players is to measure consumer needs in terms of product offering and customization.

Some of the key players operating in this market include 3D Systems, Inc., Concept Laser GmbH, Arcam AB, Exone GmbH and Others.

