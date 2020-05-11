The Global Lignin Market was valued at USD 850 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2025. The market is driven by increasing application in adhesives, binders and concrete admixtures in countries such as China, India and North America.

Lignin is used as an additive in concrete due to water reduction property. This attributes to increase in product demand. Lignin is used as concrete admixtures owing to its properties such as increasing concrete strength which helps in minimizing the damage to external wall due to bad climatic conditions and acid rain. Lignin also finds application in production of insecticides, pesticides, emulsifier and heavy metal sequestrate owing to its biological origin. Substantial focus on research and development by industry participants, to explore and commercialize lignin downstream applications is expected to offer opportunities over the forecasted years.

The growth of Lignin market can be possibly hampered by gap between R&D and consumer products which lack functionality in certain applications. Undeveloped consumer awareness is another challenge for the Lignin producers to grow in the market.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is forecasted to demonstrate robust growth owing to industrial expansion in developing countries in the region.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Borregaard LignoTech, Burgo Group Spa and Others.

