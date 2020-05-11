The Global Naphthalene Sulfonate Market was valued at USD 860 million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2025. The market is growing by increasing demand for building & construction and agriculture industries in countries such as China, India and North America.

Naphthalene sulfonate is used as an additive in concrete admixtures in the building & construction industry. When mixed with concrete, naphthalene sulfonate provides better flow and faster setting time. It is also used as a surfactant in household cleaners. The naphthalene sulfonate market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant pace due to the increase in demand from the building & construction industry. Naphthalene sulfonate plays a vital role in the agriculture industry, as it is used as a primary dispersing agent. It helps active ingredients dissolve in agricultural chemicals such as disinfectants. Rise in population is propelling the agriculture industry in Asia Pacific. This in turn, is anticipated to boost the naphthalene sulfonate market in the region during the forecast period.

The growth of Naphthalene Sulfonate market can be possibly hampered by high dependency upon the crude oil, resulting in to raw material price fluctuation. This in turn is the main concern for naphthalene sulfonate market players. Furthermore, slight toxic nature may act as a minor restraint to the global naphthalene sulfonate market. various kinds of plastics. It is used as additive in lubricants and as a chemical intermediate for several industrial reactions which has the potential of hampering the N-hexanol market size.

Some of the key players operating in this market include BASF SE, GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Others.

