The Global Concrete Mixer Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. The market is growing by increase in applications across the globe.

Construction industry is modifying which has resulted in refinement of the mixing technologies for concrete production. The need for increasing requirements for shorter mixing times and consistent homogeneity for industrial production of the ready mix concrete (RMC) and pre-cast concrete is driving the global concrete mixer market. Another major factors for market growth are high yield and production, demand for noise reduction and dust pollution, labor scarcity, reduction in labor dependency for concrete preparation, growing focus of people on decreasing lead time, and demand for reduction in wastage of raw materials.

However, high cost involved in purchase results in renting of equipment as medium and small enterprises are hesitant to buy new equipment.

The Batch Mixer type accounted for the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow considerably during the projected period.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Liebherr-International AG., Caterpillar, Sany Group, Sinotruk Hong Kong Ltd, Shantui Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd., Terex Corporation., Akona Engineering, Doosan Infracore, Volvo, and Others.

