The Global Managed IT Infrastructure Market was valued at USD XX million in 2016, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% by 2025. Cost optimization is driving the adoption of managed services.

Businesses are estimated to save 15%-25% of their costs invested on IT services with the adoption of managed services. It is also predicted that 45% of the customers prefer other companies if they do not receive a quick response due to unexpected IT issues. The costs involved in these services is also fixed thus leading to a more stable IT budget, which is easy to plan. Overall, the managed IT infrastructure services are a smart alternative for businesses seeking to keep up with the competition, along with saving costs.

Latest technological breakthroughs have assisted the advancement of new managed It infrastructure services that can make the overall processes more efficient and can significantly improve accuracy in various applications.

The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, the IT & telecommunication, public sector, retail, and BFSI applications are set to boom in the coming years.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Fujitsu Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell EMC (EMC Corporation), IBM Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent.S.A, AT&T Inc., HP Development Company, LP, Microsoft Corporation, Verizon Communications Inc., Dell Inc., Rackspace Inc., TCS Limited., and Deutsche Telekom AG, and Others.

