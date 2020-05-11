Smart Energy Meters are the next-generation meters that provide more precise and exact amount of electricity consumption. They are generally installed at households or in enterprise infrastructure to maintain detailed statistics about energy consumption.

This report focuses on the Smart Energy Meters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The residential segment of the global smart energy meter market is expected to hold the largest market share, and grow at the second-fastest pace during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest smart energy meter market, by region, during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the most-populated region in the world and consequently witnesses a high demand for electricity. The rise in investments in smart grid technologies and smart cities, the increase in the number of data centers, and a surge in IT hubs and commercial institutions drive the smart electric meter market in the region. China accounts for the largest share owing to the large-scale rollout plans; the country accounted for the highest installed generation and distribution capacity in the Asia Pacific region, resulting in an increased demand for smart energy meters.

The worldwide market for Smart Energy Meters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

No.of Pages – 136 & No of Key Players – 15

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ABB

GE Energy

Itron

Landis + Gyr

Schneider

Sensus USA

Siemens

Honeywell

Echelon

S&T

Aclara Technologies

Elster Group

Kamstrup

Wasion

Jiangsu Linyang

Others.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Smart Electric Meter

Smart Gas Meter

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Sector

Commercial Sector

Industrial Sector

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Contents:-

1 Smart Energy Meters Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Smart Energy Meters Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Smart Energy Meters Market Size by Regions

5 North America Smart Energy Meters Revenue by Country

6 Europe Smart Energy Meters Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Smart Energy Meters Revenue by Countries

8 South America Smart Energy Meters Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Smart Energy Meters by Countries

10 Global Smart Energy Meters Market Segment by Type

11 Global Smart Energy Meters Market Segment by Application

12 Global Smart Energy Meters Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

