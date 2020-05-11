Flexible Endoscopes Industry studies a flexible medical instrument involving fiber optics that is used to examine internal organs, permitting the early detection and treatment of diseases in the organs.

They are used in minimally invasive medical procedures worldwide as a method that is beneficial for both physicians and patients.

The classification of Flexible Endoscopes includes Colonoscopy, Upper GI Endoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy, ENT Endoscopy, Urethra Endoscopy and others. The proportion of Upper GI Endoscopy in 2015 is about 21%.

Asia region is the largest supplier of Flexible Endoscopes, with a production market share about 32% in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of Flexible Endoscopes, enjoying production market share nearly 29% in 2015.

USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 35% in 2015. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

The main players in the market are Olympus, Fujifilm, HOYA, etc. The three companies are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; they have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

They are widely used in diagnosis, treatment, and medical research in diverse departments, including those related to the digestive organs, otorhinolaryngology, urology, and respiratory disease.

The worldwide market for Flexible Endoscopes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Flexible Endoscopes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Flexible Endoscopes Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Olympus

• Fujifilm

• HOYA

• Karl Storz

• Stryker

• EndoChoice

• Richard Wolf

• Aohua

• Huger

• Optim

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Colonoscopy

• Upper GI Endoscopy

• Bronchoscopy

• Sigmoidoscopy

• ENT Endoscopy

• Urethra Endoscopy

• Other

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Diagnostic Flexible Endoscopy

• Therapeutic Flexible Endoscopy

• Hospitals

• Clinics

• Other

