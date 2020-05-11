The Global Insulation Paints Market was valued at USD XX million in 2019, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025. Market is growing increasing demand for insulation coating in emerging markets.

Rising number of commercial buildings, rocketing construction of skyscrapers and the need to minimize energy costs could lead to a growth of market in the forecast period. The market growth is favored by new inventions and advances being made in this technology. Cost savings resulting from improved energy efficiency gains, protection from corrosion under insulation is expected to drive the market increasing need for protection of PCB which functions in harsh chemical environments is driving growth in the market.

Fluctuating oil prices may hinder the adoption of market. Whereas growth in waste water treatment is believed to open a gateway of opportunities for the companies entering into the business of insulating paint is fueling demand of market.

The Marine Industry will drive the Insulation Paints Market. The growing marine industry and considerable rise in the use of insulation coatings due to increasing need for protection of PCBs that function in harsh chemical environments are the key factors, driving the market in this segment.

Some of the key players operating in this market include – The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., PPG Industries , The Sherwin-Williams Company, Kansai Paint , Jotun Group , Mascoat and Others.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics , capacity Production, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer,

* Component Supplier,

* Distributors,

* Government Body & Associations, and

* Research Institute

