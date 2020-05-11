Mobile Banking Market

Global Mobile Banking Market is valued approximately USD XXX billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Mobile banking is a banking service used by individuals to make transactions through telecommunication devices like tablets, smartphones and more.

Mobile banking also provides numerous services such as access to financial information, content services, investment advice, customer support etc. to its users. The mobile banking market is primarily driven by technological enhancements coupled with surging number of mobile phone users.

However, security issues associated with the mobile banking is expected to hamper the market growth. On the other hand, growth in subscribers of mobile banking in emerging economies represents significant growth opportunities for the global market.

The regional analysis of global Mobile Banking market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026 due to growth in usage of smartphones in developing countries such as India, China and Japan.

Major market player included in this report are:

Aepona Limited

Barclays Africa Group Limited

Comviva Technologies Limited

C-SAM Inc.

Luup International Ltd.

Google Inc.

Obopay Inc.

Sybase Inc.

Union M-Banking

PayPal Mobile

…

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

IOS

Android

Windows

By End User:

Individual

Enterprise

Target Audience of the Global Mobile Banking Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

